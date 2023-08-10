Narrow Cuts Barbershop opens in Middletown, offers free back-to-school cuts this weekend

What started out as a hobby for Narrow Cuts Barbershop co-owners Robert Foster and Arlynn Hall, and eventually a passion, is now their business.

The duo recently opened the shop at 4307 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown. Foster is known by friends as Joon the Barber.

“I was inspired to be a barber in my young teenager years,” Foster said. “My mother assigned me a big brother from the big brother program to keep me occupied while living in a troubled environment. My big brother John Burns would pick me up every week to socialize and to participate in some sort of learning experience. Hair cutting was one learning experience,” he said.

“Cutting hair kept me on a narrow path from from a broad troubled lifestyle which is why we’re Narrow Cuts,” said Foster, who specializes in detailed hairstyles, fades and shaves — including beard trimming.

The shop also has a room for Stylez by Heather.

“I specialize in natural hair styles two strand twist, braids, roller sets, silk press, perms, relaxers and kid’s hairstyles,” said Heather.

Foster’s uncle, Hall, always had the urge to become an entrepreneur, and said he believes “that the most intelligent, sacred, controversial, enlightening, and spirited conversations take place in barbershops. They’ve always provided a safe space and have traditionally been the backbones of the community.”

The two partners strive to become pillars of the community. As part of that goal, the business is offering free kid “back to school” haircuts 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The Fosterias 5/5 food truck will also be on site for the event.

More info

What: Narrow Cuts Barber Shop

Where: 4307 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Closed Mondays and Saturdays.

Contact: http://narrowcuts.booksy.com and (513) 649-8009, appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome.