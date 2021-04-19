Names revealed for southwest Ohio park’s eaglet triplets

“Sit and watch them coming from their favorite fishing spots on the river and they have to use all of those skills. They are fantastic pilots, fantastic navigators and they are fantastic aviators, so it makes sense.”

The first signs that Orv and Willa had an eaglet in the nest came at the end of March. This week triplets were confirmed when video revealed three fuzzy heads in the nest.

This will be the fourth year the lifelong mates, who are 8 years old, have nested in a sycamore tree above Wright Hall inside the park.

Aviator, Navigator and Pilot are now part of the park’s ongoing eagle history.

Last year, the eaglets earned the names Prop and Rudder. In 2019, the names Aero and Prairie were selected. In 2018, Orv and Willa’s first eaglets were named Soar and Flyer.