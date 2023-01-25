NAACP, university and community unite for Oxford MLK Day event featuring author

“There were 429 submissions to the Oxford NAACP from students in the Talawanda schools and McGuffey Montessori School, many of which were on display. Student winners were invited to the podium to be recognized. The event closed with the singing of ‘We Shall Overcome,’ led by Oxford NAACP Vice President Rev. Vanessa Cummings. As part of the day of service, Oxford NAACP members later volunteered at TOPSS, Oxford’s food pantry,” states a news release from the Oxford NAACP.