NAACP, university and community unite for Oxford MLK Day event featuring author

News
33 minutes ago

The Oxford NAACP, Miami University and the community joined together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. An event was conducted at the Shriver Center on Miami’s campus and included messages, musical performances, treats and a Creative Arts Exposition. Several hundred people attended and heard from Oxford NAACP President Fran Jackson and Miami University President Greg Crawford.

Oxford Mayor Bill Snavely read a proclamation.

Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins (pictured) delivered the keynote address, called “I Dare You To Be The Dream!” It was followed by Dr. Ann Wengler’s explanation of this year’s art and literary exhibit.

“There were 429 submissions to the Oxford NAACP from students in the Talawanda schools and McGuffey Montessori School, many of which were on display. Student winners were invited to the podium to be recognized. The event closed with the singing of ‘We Shall Overcome,’ led by Oxford NAACP Vice President Rev. Vanessa Cummings. As part of the day of service, Oxford NAACP members later volunteered at TOPSS, Oxford’s food pantry,” states a news release from the Oxford NAACP.

