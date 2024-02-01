Musicians from Cincinnati Pops to perform at Fitton Center

Cincinnati Pops: Poptet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Fitton Center. Tickets for the concert are $35 for members; $43 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 service fee, per ticket.) The show is sponsored by Dr. Kenneth and Marcia Wehr.

The Cincinnati Pops musicians will break down some of the best-known music in the world and build it back up with layers of sound and style. Members of the Poptet will create music infinitely greater than the sum of its parts.

“These are people who literally tour the world, and they are going to be right here in Hamilton at the Fitton Center,” Motz said. “This is a rare opportunity in your own neighborhood to see a legendary group of musicians. It doesn’t happen every day, and we are so fortunate to have them with us.”

Pianist and vocalist Julie Spangler of the Cincinnati Pops will return to the Fitton Center to lead the Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, which features Roger Klug on guitar, Matt Zory on upright and electric bass, Marc Wolfley on drums, and Chris Philpotts on oboe and an electronic wind instrument.

“Julie will introduce the idea of a song, and she will lay out the basic melody on the piano with some vocals. Then, the group will add in the different elements with the guitar, bass, drums and the electronics or woodwinds to go with it. So, they will take those elements of music, merge them into a song and perform those,” Motz said.

They will be covering different styles of music, including traditional pop music to jazz, he said.

There will also be a gallery opening event the same evening for the Fitton Center’s latest exhibition, “Double Take.” The opening will be held prior to the concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The gallery opening is free and open to the public.

“Our gallery spaces are one of the highlights of this entire facility,” said Motz. “They are magnificent spaces to see art, and to me, anytime there is a new exhibition, there is a new opportunity for folks to see the Fitton Center in a different light, and Cathy Mayhugh, our director of exhibitions, does an such an amazing job telling a story with the art and conveying the artists’ intent.”

Demanding a second look, “Double Take,” features the work of three solo artists, who connect cultures, magnify worlds and disrupt everyday forms. Works from Benjamin Montague, Mayuko Ono Gray and Peter Scheidt will be on view.

How to go

What: Cincinnati Pops: Poptet

When: Sat., Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $35 for members; $43 for non-members (Plus, a $1 service fee, per ticket.)

More information: fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873 ext. 110.