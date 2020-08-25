Mural dedications happening today, next week in Hamilton: What to know

Steve Timmer, director of the Hamilton Parks Conservancy, which manages Hamilton’s 50 parks and other facilities, took the lead in transforming the property from vacant land into an attractive area with playground equipment, the fence along an edge of the park, which became the canvas for the mural.

The dedication ceremony is free and open to the public Organizers ask that all who attend wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The next ceremony will happen 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, a Wednesday, at 802 Heaton St., in the North End neighborhood, where a building’s blank exterior wall was painted with a dramatic mural, called Ro-Bros, depicting two large robot brothers against a vibrant background. The imagery is intended to represent the industrial might of Hamilton through the decades. It was designed and painted by Logan Walden, with help from Kinsey Downs and Jamie Schorsch.

Eyes of the robots make use of existing windows of the building.