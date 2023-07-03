Multiple suspects sought after 2 shot outside Middletown bar

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are looking for at least two suspects who allegedly shot two people this morning in a parking lot of a Middletown bar.

Police said two men were shot outside J-Rocks Bar, 3008 Tyus Ave., at 2 a.m. today, July 3.

One victim was shot in the head, though Sgt. Earl Nelson said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Nelson said a fight in the bar spilled out into the parking lot and that’s when the shots were fired. He said police are searching for two or three suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7700.