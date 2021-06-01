Motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash on Memorial Day, driver runs from the scene

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was driving east on Intestate 275 near Five Mile Road Monday just before 10 p.m. A man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was behind the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car crashed into each other, and the motorcyclist was thrown off their motorcycle. The driver of the Jetta ran from the scene on foot and has not been found.