Motorcycle safety highlighted in wake of multiple bike crashes over weekend

This isn’t the first accident Roosevelt Boulevard has seen recently. Neighbors say most of them are caused by the same things officers are investigating for this crash: speed and impairment.

“I’ve seen people going by so fast you can’t even tell what kind of car they’ve got,” Nelson said.

All of this makes him a little wary of riding his motorcycle.

The male driver of the white sedan that hit the motorcycle was treated at the scene, Sgt. Malcolm Tipton said. He said charges are pending and both speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes for the crash.

Police on scene of the crash in Madisonville on Sunday said the motorcyclist lost control and hit a pole. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident in Addyston happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and shut down part of Three River Parkway for several hours. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office said the motorcycle was on U.S. 50 and collided with a van that was making a left turn.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, but is stable.

Some patrons at Route 50 Saloon witnessed the Addyston crash.

“The people out on the deck, they came in and said there’s a horrible wreck,” Jacob Allison, who was inside the saloon, said.

That’s how Allison found out about the crash.

“It’s always scary when you see a bike on the ground,” he said.

Allison rides a motorcycle too and said he’s had some close calls himself.

“Stop signs, red lights, intersections, turning. That’s usually about the most scary parts that you could deal with,” he said.

Journal-News Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.