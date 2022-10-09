journal-news logo
Middletown motorcycle crash: Vehicle crossed median, hit bike head-on

A male motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in Middletown when a car crossed the median on Roosevelt Boulevard and hit the motorcycle head-on, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection with Carolina Street. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

The male driver of the white sedan that hit the motorcycle was treated at the scene, Sgt. Malcolm Tipton said. He said charges are pending and both speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes for the crash.

Roosevelt Boulevard was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash while police, Ohio Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.

The identity of the deceased will be released after next of kin is notified.

