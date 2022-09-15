BreakingNews
Motorcycle passenger dies in Butler County crash, driver injured
Motorcycle passenger dies in Butler County crash, driver injured

ROSS TWP. — A 63-year-old woman, a passenger on a motorcycle, died following a crash Wednesday night in Butler County.

Susan Michelle Stoffer, from Okeana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The 64-year-old driver was transported by Air Care to UC Hospital in Cincinnati with serious injuries.

Emergency personnel responded at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the crash in the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road in Ross Twp.

A 2007 Harley Davidson Road King was westbound on Cincinnati-Brookville Road when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.).

