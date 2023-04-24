Mother of missing Middletown man: ‘This is totally out of character for him’

MIDDLETOWN — The last time Mary McKinney saw her son was the day before her open heart surgery at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.
That was March 29, and in the last month, she has had no contact with her 24-year-old son, Dakota McKinney.
His 2001 Toyota Camry was located April 2 in the Waffle House parking lot on Ohio 123 in Franklin. He has his car keys, cell phone, wallet and credit cards. His phone is turned off and his credit cards haven’t been used, said his brother, Logan McKinney, 21.
“This is totally out of character for him,” his mother told The Journal-News. “He never has gone anywhere. This blows my mind.”
She had successful heart surgery on March 30.
“He doesn’t even know that I’m alright,” she said of her son.
A missing person’s report has been filed with the Middletown Division of Police and detectives and a search team are looking for McKinney, described as a white male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Middletown police.
On Saturday, Middletown police and Ohio LandSAR, an all volunteer search and rescue team, joined forces in an effort to locate McKinney, his brother said.
The missing person’s report says he was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black jeans, and a black ballcap with a red “H.”
“We just want to know that he’s alive and well,” his brother said. “If he doesn’t want to come home that’s OK. We’re just worried about him.”
Anyone with information regarding McKinney’s whereabouts is asked to call Middletown Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736.
