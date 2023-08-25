Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years apart

OXFORD — One new Miami University student this week moved into the same Emerson Hall room assigned to her mother 33 years earlier.

Sarah Bowling was assigned the room randomly, and it just happened to be the one her mother moved into in the fall of 1990.

“When my mom told me, we both screamed over the phone, and I was in total disbelief,” said Sarah, a 2023 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy graduate who will major in integrated English language arts education.

Laura Everett Bowling graduated from Miami in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and serves as the senior account manager for Cincinnati Magazine in advertising and event sponsorship sales.

“My first reaction was total and complete surprise, and absolute shock. I just couldn’t believe it,” Laura said. “I was hoping she would be in South Quad just because that was where I lived, but never ever expected her to be in Emerson, let alone in my exact room.”

The odds of being assigned to the same residence hall of a parent are about 0.02%, said John Bailer, Distinguished University Professor emeritus of Statistics. But with 4,474 dorm rooms on campus, “the likelihood of being placed in the same room 33 years later is 1,099 to one,” he said, basing it on the 1,100 dorm rooms allocated to first-year female students. “You are more likely to be audited by the IRS than to be placed in the same room as a parent.”