Most veteran Middletown teacher honored as parade marshal

Crow’s 45-year teaching career was just honored when she was chosen as Grand Marshal for the recent City of Middletown 2024 4th of July Parade.

Now a language arts intervention specialist at Middletown Middle School, she will welcome among her students in August a third-generation member of a family she has helped educate over the last nearly half century.

But there is so much more to Crow, who grew up across the Great Miami River from Middletown in Madison Schools, than longevity say city school leaders.

“In a world of constant change, it’s a rare and extraordinary gift to dedicate over four decades to nurturing young minds,” said Deborah Houser, superintendent of 6,000-student school system.

“Joni Crow, (who is) Middletown Schools’ most veteran teacher, has touched the lives of countless generations of students and colleagues,” said Houser. “Joni truly embodies the spirit of teaching, with a heartfelt dedication that has remained steadfast over the years.”

Middletown Middle School Principal Michael Valenti echoed Houser’s praise, saying Crow “cares so much about her students.”

“Even after 44 years, Joni will do whatever is necessary to help her students be successful,” said Valenti.

Those dedicated efforts, he said, includes “working with students at lunchtime or staying after school to help a student understand a concept.”

“Joni will work tirelessly to make sure her students can be the best they can be.”

The modest Crow was surprised by the Grand Marshal honor and in typical fashion deflected the limelight from herself onto other city school staffers.

“I saw it as an opportunity to represent all the teachers,” said Crow, who added she was taken aback by how emotional the parade was for her as she spotted numerous former students – now grown into adulthood – in the crowds along the parade route.

“I saw quite a few of my former students and it moved me to tears.”

Houser wasn’t surprised and said it all reflects Crow’s decades-long passion for her students.

“Joni is much more than an outstanding teacher. She has been a mentor—offering not just guidance and wisdom - but also a nurturing and supportive presence,” said the district leader.

“Many have felt her comforting reassurance and encouragement.”