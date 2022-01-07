Morgan Renae Bridal Boutique & Beauty a family business in Hamilton

“When you look at bridal boutiques, literally anywhere, it’s mostly just bridal gowns, bridal dresses, veils and all of that,” Davis said. “We don’t sell any of that. We literally sell everything else but that.”

Caption Morgan Davis has opened Morgan Renae Bridal Boutique and Beauty at 211 Main Street in Hamilton. Morgan Renae Bridal offers full service wedding day on location hair and makeup and carries a variety of wedding accessories in the shop. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Morgan Davis has opened Morgan Renae Bridal Boutique and Beauty at 211 Main Street in Hamilton. Morgan Renae Bridal offers full service wedding day on location hair and makeup and carries a variety of wedding accessories in the shop. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The store sells things many older couples didn’t think to buy back in the day: Not only gifts for the groomsmen and bridal gifts for the bridesmaids; but ‘proposal boxes’ that are used to ask people if they will be in their wedding; personalized robes; resort-ware for honeymoons; even comfy sleep shirts or slippers for flower girls so they feel included in a wedding.

There’s no other local store like this, Davis said, “Not in Dayton, Oxford, really anywhere that you can go and grab just your essentials that you need for last-minute bridal-party gifts, bridal shower or grooms’ parties, all of that.”

The store also does on- and off-site hair and makeup, with a team of 13 women who travel “everywhere, and we do a little over 100 weddings a year,” Davis said. They have gone as far as Louisville and Lexington, and specialize in airbrush makeup, a lightweight, silicone-based foundation that’s sweat-proof, waterproof and smudgeproof, “so it’ll last you all night long.”

Davis, a 2011 Fairfield High School graduate, has done wedding hair and makeup 5½ years. She and Miller recently moved from West Chester to Hamilton’s Highland Park neighborhood.

“We had a very, very soft opening because I had a new baby, so we were very slow in opening,” Davis said. She is mother to three daughters, Brooklynn, Autumn and Oaklee, who is 3 months old.

The shop goes all-in for couples who want to have “All-Hamilton Weddings,” with materials about local venues, cakes and supplies. It’s open Tuesdays through Thursdays noon to 5 p.m.; Fridays 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

