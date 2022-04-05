BreakingNews
More than 500 formal dresses available for free at area event

News
By Staff Report
Updated 13 minutes ago

A church in Oxford is soon hosting an event where more than 500 formal dresses will be available for those who may be attending proms or formal events this spring.

The dresses are “gently loved” and will be given away for free, says the Oxford Presbyterian Church.

Those who want a dress may visit the church’s seminary building at 104 E. Church St. in Oxford, at the corner of Church and Poplar streets, from 5-9 p.m. Fri., April 15.

There is no registration required.

This event is sponsored by the Princess Project Pop-Up Shop and Thread Up Oxford.

