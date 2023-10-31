More than 30 vendors will be at Grace Holiday Market in Lebanon this weekend

WARREN COUNTY — Community members will have an opportunity to visit an outdoor holiday market when Grace Holiday Market returns to Grace Green Acres Farm in Lebanon this weekend.

“This is an opportunity for the community to gather together and support Greater Cincinnati artisans who create or grow natural products free from chemicals and other additives,” said Tempal Grace Hitt, organizer of the event.

Hitt is also the founder of the Grace Green Beauty line of skincare products, ranging from anti-aging skincare to body and bath products, which is now housed and handcrafted at Grace Green Acres Farm. Products are made in small batches and sell quickly.

“I’m excited to launch our 2023 Grace Green Beauty holiday collection at the market this year,” she said.

Tempal and her husband, Nick, purchased the farm in 2020 in order to live in a natural environment with their three young children. The kid’s grandfather lives on the property, too. An array of rescue animals including chickens, dogs, goats, ducks, and a potbelly pig also reside on the farm.

“Grace Green Beauty is not just a product. It’s a way of living. The Grace Holiday Market is my opportunity to extend grace to you through all of my favorite local businesses. I hope you enjoy,” she said.

The market is a two-day outdoor holiday shopping experience at Grace Green Acres Farm and is 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The event is free to attend.

“I would encourage people to come out and enjoy community and connect with real people who are working hard to provide beautiful products. It’s an awesome opportunity to find unique holiday gifts for friends and family,” Hitt said.

This year, clothing boutiques will include Glad Rags, Hope and Grace, Iron Rose Mercantile, and Pear Flair. There will be more than 30 vendors selling high-quality natural and handmade items such as jewelry, organic beauty and wellness products, pottery, clothing, food, cooking spices, holiday cookies, artwork and much more.

In addition to Grace Green Beauty, a few of the vendors will include Simply Modern Scents, Dault Pottery, Stillwater Valley Orchard and Apiary, Three Arrow Oils, Four B’s and Tree’s, Cards by Jakob and Little Black Door Wreaths.

Live musical performances are by Eleven Arrows on Saturday from noon-3 p.m. and Stephanie Coffee from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

On the farm, a relaxing fire pit will be surrounded by benches and hay bales for seating. The property is an animal sanctuary, and it offers a peaceful setting. Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase from food vendors, including Fresh To Morrow, Mexi-Q Mexican BBQ, Freedom Bakery, The Pickled Pig, Sugar By FIX, The Botany Bar, Cavu Coffee, Anna’s Popcorn and more.

Beer, mulled wine, and water will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the drink purchases will benefit The Vine Ministries.

“Grace Green Beauty has never been just a product. It’s always been a way of living. So, The Vine Ministries was launched as an extension to show grace to the world through ministry work,” Hitt said.

Additionally, the popular Grace Passport Program will return. Shoppers can purchase a Grace Green Beauty VIP Tote Bag at pre-sale price of $20 at www.gracegreenbeauty.com, pick it up at the VIP table at the event, and receive a free gift from every vendor who stamps participants’ “passports.” Participants who complete passports are eligible to be entered in a grand prize drawing.

This is the third year for the annual event. About 1,500 people attended the event last year.

How to go

What: Grace Holiday Market

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5

Where: Grace Green Acres Farm, 932 Cook Road in Lebanon

Cost: Free to enter

More info.: Visit gracegreenbeauty.com, facebook.com/gracegreenbeauty or call (513) 265-3544. For more about The Vine Ministries, go to https://thevine-ministries.org. Grace Holiday Market will be held rain or shine. No dogs, please.