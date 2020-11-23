More than 30 submit resumes for Warren County city manager job: See who applied

About three dozen people from across the nation have submitted their resumes and applications to be Franklin’s next city manager.
Mayor Brent Centers said a steering committee that includes himself and City Council members Michael Aldridge and Matt Wilcher will narrow the application pool to pick the top candidates for the first round of interviews.
He said following the first round, successful candidates will be recommended for interviews with all seven members of Franklin City Council. Centers said the plan is to have a new city manager selected before the end of the year to succeed Sonny Lewis, who is retiring on Dec. 31.
“I wasn’t surprised at the number of applicants,” Centers said. “It’s a good salary and has a lot of good opportunities. I knew we’d get a lot.”
The diverse and eclectic application pool has a number of local and area applicants, including some who have recently applied for similar openings in the past several months.
Two of the applicants are already employed by the city of Franklin: Karisa Steed, assistant to the city manager; and Jonathan Westendorf, the city’s fire/EMS chief.
Other former elected or nonelected officials who applied for the job include former Middletown city manager Doug Adkins, who now resides in the Cincinnati area; Franklin Twp. trustee Brian Morris, who resides in Carlisle; and former Carlisle councilman Jake Fryman, who resides in Miamisburg and works as a program consultant and manager at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Some of the other applicants include:
- Pete Bales, of Beavercreek, and current Bath Twp. administrator and a current Beavercreek City Council member.
- Nathan Cahall, of Centerville, village administrator of Plain City, Ohio.
- Jung-Han Chen, of Middletown, planning and development director of Trotwood.
- Michael Brillhart, of Waynesville, and North Baltimore village administrator.
- Mark Brown, of Union, S.C., director of public utilities and public service for Union Public Utilities.
- Joe Laws, of Hollister, Mo., consultant/owner of his own business, JML Management Consulting in New Douglas, Ill., and Branson, Mo. Former city administrator in Wilton, Iowa, and El Paso, Ill.
- David R. Logan, of Grove City, manager of accounting and finance, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.
- Thom Evans, of Mentor, director of public service, Highland Heights, Ohio.
- Jim Hastings, of Centerville, civil engineer/project manager for the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.
- Christian J. Homan, of Brookville, public service superintendent for Brookville.
- Chris Lohr, of Huber Heights, assistant city manager of Riverside.
- Collin Mays, economic development director of Center Line, Mich.
- Brian Patrick, of Toledo, administrator of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court, General Division.
- Joe B. Price, of Broadview Heights, Grafton village administrator; and serving a third term as a Broadview Heights council member.
- Teresa Randall, of Guilford, Ind., president/CEO of One Dearborn economic development in Lawrenceburg and former Dearborn County, Ind. administrator and economic development officer.
- Robert A. Ratliff, of Bucyrus, elected law director of Bucyrus and former interim village manager of Crestline.
- Corey Rheinecker, of Sparta, Ill., city manager.
- Robert A. Schaumleffel, Jr., of Westerville, former town manager of Red Springs, N.C., and former city manager of Conneaut, Powell and Marysville, Ohio; former Muskingum County administrator, and former city manager of Bullhead City, Ariz.
- Rod Smith, of Centerville, director of operations at Liberty Wear in Springboro; former Morrow village administrator; and former Waynesville village manager and council member.
- Alvaro Ballesteros, of Liberty Twp., director of an international company and assistant director/head of security work in Belgrade, Serbia.
- Ken Flora, of Bimble, Ky., Belk sales team manager.
- Kyren Gantt, of Huber Heights, deputy director of training/wing inspection team member, 88th Security Forces Squadron and 88th Mission Support Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
- Cyndi Isbel, of Carlisle, office manager at Associated Insurance Consultants.
- Angelina M. Klucznik, of Hamilton, care coordinator, Centerstone of Richmond, Ind.
- Nicholas A. Latessa, of Vandalia, election operations specialist, Montgomery County Board of Elections.
- Aaron R. Rode, a Lima, Ohio police sergeant, community oriented policing unit.
- Quenton Richards, of Los Angeles, Calif., background investigator for OMNIPLEX World Services Corporation.
- Paige Rigsby of College Corner, Ind., sign language interpreter, Cincinnati Public Schools.
- Jason E. Susong, of Springboro, formerly director of procurement for Lane Construction in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Todd Weist, environmental service group regional manager for MPS Group, Inc., Farmington Hills, Mich.
- Beverly Manning, of Harrison, executive human resources director for a nonprofit organization.
- Barb Felicetty, of West Chester, supervisor with a local school district.
- Doug Egbert, of Tipp City, fiscal associate, Area Agency on Aging.
- Dustin Medley, of Lebanon, production team leader at UGN.
- Gerald Jenkins, of Dayton, employed at Miami Valley Hospital.
- Jason St. Clair, of Cincinnati, owner of Jacity Heating LLC.
- Jesi Liston, of Cincinnati, teacher at The Childrens Home of Cincinnati Upper School.
- Justin Orr, of Goshen, future operations planner/manager, U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
- Kimberly Cullen, of Franklin, a teacher and manager of Premier Inn Manchester Handforth.
- Laura E. Lewis, of Darrtown, bar manager at Bel-Wood Country Club.
- Maria McCarthy, of Cincinnati, skilled nursing facility case manager for the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio.
- Monica R. Arrington, of Fairborn, security officer at U.S. Protective Service and an Army officer.
- Ryan Wyckoff, of West Middletown, owner of Ryan’s Complete Maintenance Services.
- Sean Cantwell, of Cincinnati, senior project manager for DRK Company Metro Development.
- Dale Moore Sr., of Carlisle, regional operations manager for Wright of Ohio in Cincinnati.
- Tracy Kost, of Dayton, payroll processor for Speedway.
- Wendy H. Everett, of Dayton, radiology supervisor for Kettering Health Network.
- William P. Harrison Jr., of Camden, semi driver for Dayton Daily News and for Kodal Transport.
- Daniel L. Jacob, of Kettering, self-employed.
- Daniel Stepp, of Kettering.
- Paul McQueeney, of Franklin.
- Desiree Green, of Independence, Ky.
- Alexis Honchell, of Franklin.
- Simon Cipriano, of Cincinnati.
- Tommy Thacker, of Franklin.
- Andre Horton, of Dayton.