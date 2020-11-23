More than 30 submit resumes for Warren County city manager job: See who applied

Mayor Brent Centers said a steering committee that includes himself and City Council members Michael Aldridge and Matt Wilcher will narrow the application pool to pick the top candidates for the first round of interviews.

He said following the first round, successful candidates will be recommended for interviews with all seven members of Franklin City Council. Centers said the plan is to have a new city manager selected before the end of the year to succeed Sonny Lewis, who is retiring on Dec. 31.