Coroner identifies woman killed when truck crashed into house

Jill Allen died at the scene after the truck slammed into her residence in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road. The coroner listed Allen’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and manner of death an accident.

Monroe Sgt. Joshua King said today there was another resident in the home at the time of the incident who survived. There was no additional information this morning from Monroe Police.