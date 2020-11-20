Coroner identifies woman killed when truck crashed into house

A 69-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when her Monroe house was struck by a pickup truck, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Jill Allen died at the scene after the truck slammed into her residence in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road. The coroner listed Allen’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and manner of death an accident.
Monroe Sgt. Joshua King said today there was another resident in the home at the time of the incident who survived. There was no additional information this morning from Monroe Police.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a truck was traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit, went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into a house in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road.
King said the truck hit the rear of the house.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition. The name of the driver has not been released by police.
Crews were at the scene for hours investigating and working to stabilize the house. Northbound Ohio 4 was also closed for hours and reopened about 3 p.m.
