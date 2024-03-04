More than 25 choirs to compete in Fairfield’s 26th annual Crystal Classic

He said the Crystal Classic has developed a reputation as one of the best show choir competitions in the United States.

Show choir combines singing, choreography, dazzling costumes and live instrumental performances in a high-energy show.

The Crystal Classic, which takes place at Fairfield High School, will have performances all day, but finals begin at 5 p.m.

Fairfield’s own “Pure Elegance” will present an exhibition performance at 5 p.m.

“Rhythm Express” and “Choraliers” will also present exhibition performances of their award-winning shows during the event.

This is the final chance community members will get to see the Fairfield shows before the groups go to Show Choir Nationals on March 21-23 in Nashville.

Briana Baker, director of Rhythm Express, said the Crystal Classic was started as a fundraiser to support Fairfield’s show choir program, and it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser is also parent-run and led by volunteers.

“I’m excited because there will be new and different shows this year, and new students coming into the program. So, the event will showcase those talents and ideas. Every year, directors have such creative and different shows,” said Baker.

She said, “It’s just a great way for spectators to see the Fairfield community come together to have this amazing rock-concert type event here in Fairfield.”

This year, in addition to a stellar lineup of Ohio groups, nationally ranked choirs from as far away as Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia and Indiana will travel to Fairfield to perform shows as they vie for the crystal grand champion trophy.

In addition to the grand champion award, crystal trophies will be awarded for best vocals, choreography, costumes, instrumentals and more. The crystal trophy for the “People’s Choice Award,” will benefit the Purple Monkey Project, and proceeds will be donated to the organization. Purple Monkey Project was established as a memorial in honor of Reagan Vanoss.

This year the Crystal Classic will also honor the legacy of Jeff Clark, naming the Spirit of Show Choir award in memory of the former choral director at Fairfield High School. It will be presented by Clark’s mother, Candy Clark. Clark will be honored following the performance from “Pure Elegance.”

“We’re excited to honor the life, legacy and spirit of Jeff Clark in his commitment to the Fairfield show choirs and the Fairfield community,” Baker said.

She said Clark served as the longtime choir director at Fairfield High School, and he made the program what it is today.

“He took it from what was a good show choir program, and he made it nationally recognized,” Baker said. “He is still a beloved teacher. Everyone still talks about Jeff Clark and what an amazing educator he was.”

In addition, the Fairfield Community Foundation has established a scholarship named in Jeff Clark’s honor for a Fairfield choral student who will be pursuing a career in vocal music education. To donate to the Jeff Clark Memorial Scholarship, go to www.hamiltonfoundation.org/fairfield-community-foundation.

A few of the participating choirs will include Loveland High and Middle School’s “By Request,” “Allure,” and “Revolution.” Ross Middle and High School’s “Legacy” and “Next Generation,” and Edgewood High and Middle School’s “Choraliers” and “Overtures.”

How to go

What: 26th Annual Crystal Classic

When: Saturday, March 9, all day, but evening events begin at 5 p.m.

Where: Fairfield Senior High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield

Admission: Daytime only tickets are $15, and Saturday all-day tickets, including finals, are $20. Finals only tickets are $15. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.fairfieldcrystalclassic.com or at the door. (All-day tickets, including finals, will increase to $25 the day of the event.)

More info: www.fairfieldcrystalclassic.com or contact Fairfield High School at (513) 942-2999 ext. 115. A variety of food and other vendors, including many Fairfield businesses, will be on site.