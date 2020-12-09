Monroe to use coronavirus funds from county to help small businesses

Monroe City Council accepted additional funding from the Butler County Commission for coronavirus pandemic expenses to be used for making small business relief grants.
Council approved the emergency resolution at its Nov. 24 meeting to use the city’s allocation of $64,056 from the county commissioners so city officials can award these grants to struggling small businesses.
City Manager Bill Brock said these funds are in addition to the money the city has already received for coronavirus-related expenses.
Ohio 63/Lawton Avenue project
Council approved a proposal from CT Consultants to extend a third lane along Ohio 63 between American Way and Lawton Avenue and make signal improvements.
Brock said after design work began on the project, additional work was identified to replace an existing corrugated metal pipe and utilize full depth reclamation to deal with pavement conditions on Lawton Avenue that have further deteriorated since the city applied for the grant.
Ohio Public Works Commission funding of $483,391 was awarded. The city’s share of the overall project budget was $503,122. Brock said the additional work identified will be borne by the city.
Adoption of new city vision statement, strategic priorities
Council formally approved the city’s new vision statement and strategic goals that were developed during a retreat/special meeting in October.
The new vision statement is: “Monroe is a family-friendly small town with quality amenities, well-managed public services, and a connected and engaged community.”
The city’s new strategic priorities are: Well Managed Services and Infrastructure; Strategic Growth and Development; Communication and Interpersonal Connections; and Parks and Connectivity.
New fire radios
Council approved a motion to spend $233,277.29 to Motorola Solutions for 800 MHZ radios and accessories for the Department of Fire.
The fire department is seeking the funds previously committed to match a regional grant for the replacement of the city’s 13-year-old portable and mobile 800 MHZ radios.
While the regional grant was denied, Motorola has extended the grant pricing at a 50% discount to individual departments through December 2020.