Monroe to use coronavirus funds from county to help small businesses

Brock said after design work began on the project, additional work was identified to replace an existing corrugated metal pipe and utilize full depth reclamation to deal with pavement conditions on Lawton Avenue that have further deteriorated since the city applied for the grant.

Ohio Public Works Commission funding of $483,391 was awarded. The city’s share of the overall project budget was $503,122. Brock said the additional work identified will be borne by the city.

Adoption of new city vision statement, strategic priorities

Council formally approved the city’s new vision statement and strategic goals that were developed during a retreat/special meeting in October.

The new vision statement is: “Monroe is a family-friendly small town with quality amenities, well-managed public services, and a connected and engaged community.”

The city’s new strategic priorities are: Well Managed Services and Infrastructure; Strategic Growth and Development; Communication and Interpersonal Connections; and Parks and Connectivity.

New fire radios

Council approved a motion to spend $233,277.29 to Motorola Solutions for 800 MHZ radios and accessories for the Department of Fire.

The fire department is seeking the funds previously committed to match a regional grant for the replacement of the city’s 13-year-old portable and mobile 800 MHZ radios.

While the regional grant was denied, Motorola has extended the grant pricing at a 50% discount to individual departments through December 2020.