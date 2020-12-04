Coronavirus: Ohio to follow new CDC quarantine guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new guidelines that call for fewer days in quarantine for those who may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, discussed the CDC’s new guidelines Friday afternoon during Gov. Mike DeWine’s video news conference.
The new guidance calls for a 10-day quarantine if the exposure did not require testing and there are no symptoms, and a seven-day quarantine if COVID-19 test results are negative and there are no symptoms.
The 10-day period may be sufficient, however, Vanderhoff recommends that Ohioans consider getting tested on day eight or later to increase certainty of no infection. Quarantine can then end at the conclusion of the 10-day period.
Quarantine can be reduced further to seven days, Vanderhoff said, if an individual has no symptoms and receives a negative test on day five or later.
The ODH still recommends a 14-day quarantine for many Ohioans.
“Staying home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit possible spread of COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said. “We continue to recommend this time period for people in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes; in workplaces with a large number of employees; and in other settings in which COVID-19 could spread extensively. We also recommend 14 days if you are in contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”
Vanderhoff reminded Ohioans that basic COVID-19 prevention remains important, and self-monitoring for symptoms after exposure.
“In every case — whether quarantining for 14 days, or 10, or seven — maintain social distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when around others,” Vanderhoff said. “You should also keep an eye out for any symptoms for the full 14-day period. If you become sick or test positive for COVID-19, stay home and self-isolate in a separate room from others.”