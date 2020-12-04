Coronavirus: Ohio to follow new CDC quarantine guidelines

Quarantine can be reduced further to seven days, Vanderhoff said, if an individual has no symptoms and receives a negative test on day five or later.

The ODH still recommends a 14-day quarantine for many Ohioans.

“Staying home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit possible spread of COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said. “We continue to recommend this time period for people in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes; in workplaces with a large number of employees; and in other settings in which COVID-19 could spread extensively. We also recommend 14 days if you are in contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Vanderhoff reminded Ohioans that basic COVID-19 prevention remains important, and self-monitoring for symptoms after exposure.

“In every case — whether quarantining for 14 days, or 10, or seven — maintain social distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when around others,” Vanderhoff said. “You should also keep an eye out for any symptoms for the full 14-day period. If you become sick or test positive for COVID-19, stay home and self-isolate in a separate room from others.”