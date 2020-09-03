Monroe to hold fireworks Labor Day weekend after missing Fourth of July

Monroe residents will have the opportunity to experience a community fireworks show this year after all.
Following a lengthy discussion and Monroe City Council’s desire to do something positive for the community after cancelling the annual Light Up the Sky fireworks show for the Fourth of July, council approved the show for Saturday at Community Park beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The city will pay about $10,000 for the fireworks plus an additional $6,500 for public safety and public works staffing. Signs will be posted to remind residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Joe Rozzi of Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks said the fireworks will be high-level products so it can be better seen around the city.
Council discussed options from closing the park to a drive-in event and decided on an open event. City Manager Bill Brock said the drive-in event option would only have accommodated about 130 cars, and there would be no guarantees that Monroe residents would get all of those spots.
Vice Mayor Keith Funk advocated giving residents the option to come to the park. He said a drive-in event would not fully utilize the park space.
“We need to let our residents make smart decisions,” he said.
Councilman Todd Hickman did not think the city should have the fireworks show because of the possible spread of COVID-19 and use of taxpayer dollars that could be spent elsewhere. Councilwoman Christina McElfresh also raised safety concerns as well.
“If people don’t want to come, they won’t come,” McElfresh said.
Last Saturday, Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer sent Brock an email about the city’s plan to hold fireworks. Bailer reminded Brock about the newly-released guidelines for fireworks issued by the Ohio Department of Health and forwarded that information to him.
“Fireworks are allowed but mass gathering to watch the fireworks are prohibited. Find ways to watch the fireworks without congregating,” she said.