Monroe to hold fireworks Labor Day weekend after missing Fourth of July

Vice Mayor Keith Funk advocated giving residents the option to come to the park. He said a drive-in event would not fully utilize the park space.

“We need to let our residents make smart decisions,” he said.

Councilman Todd Hickman did not think the city should have the fireworks show because of the possible spread of COVID-19 and use of taxpayer dollars that could be spent elsewhere. Councilwoman Christina McElfresh also raised safety concerns as well.

“If people don’t want to come, they won’t come,” McElfresh said.

Last Saturday, Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer sent Brock an email about the city’s plan to hold fireworks. Bailer reminded Brock about the newly-released guidelines for fireworks issued by the Ohio Department of Health and forwarded that information to him.

“Fireworks are allowed but mass gathering to watch the fireworks are prohibited. Find ways to watch the fireworks without congregating,” she said.