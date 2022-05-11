Monroe residents’ utility bills to include survey regarding area’s future

The data will be collected by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

The survey will create a mechanism to track public opinion over time and evaluate new ideas, according to Patterson. She’d like to conduct the survey every three years and include some of the same questions to generate “a legacy of knowledge.”

She said several surrounding communities like Hamilton, West Chester, Liberty Twp., Oxford, Springboro and Germantown conduct similar surveys will their residents.

In other news:

Thomas L. Smith was appointed director of development, a position formerly held by Kevin Chesar who resigned in October for a position in Montgomery, Ohio.

Smith, of Mason, has 13 years experience in local government and has served as assistant city manager for the city of Loveland for four years and assistant city manager and city manager for the city of South Weber, Utah.

He started Wednesday and his salary is $109,000, according to city records.

City Manager Bill Brock told council he is reviewing a safety report after a South Main Street resident expressed concerns about speeding and excessive accidents on the road.

David Schmitt, who said he has lived in the 500 block of South Main Street for 10 years, urged City Council at a recent meeting to approve the installation of a guardrail near his house.

He said that stretch of road has been the site of numerous serious crashes over the years and his mailbox has been knocked over about 30 times.