Monroe planning ‘Solarbration’ to mark 2024 total solar eclipse

MONROE — The city doesn’t want to be left in the dark.

With a total solar eclipse still five months ago and figuring other cities will plan similar events, the city of Monroe is making plans for what it’s calling “a once in a lifetime event.”

Acting City Manager Kacey Waggaman made a presentation during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. She said on Monday, April 8, 2024, people within a 124-mile wide band in Ohio will experience a total solar eclipse.

One total eclipse happens somewhere on the earth every 1.5 years and 21 total eclipses have ever crossed the lower 48 states.

Waggaman said the last total eclipse to pass through this area was in 1806 and the next one won’t occur until 2099.

The eclipse is supposed to start at 1:54 p.m. and end at 4:27 p.m. after two hours, 32 minutes.

So the city is taking steps to provide entertainment options for its residents and attract tourists, officials have said.

The event is called “Party in the Dark: A Solarbration.”

The party will last from noon to 8 p.m. April 8 at Community Park and feature a disc jockey, live band, games, childrens’ activities, and food trucks, Waggaman said.

The city is working with Cincinnati Circus to provide numerous entertainment options, including inflatables, basketball pop-a-shot, football throw, soccer kick and climbing wall. City staff will be asked to monitor games and inflatables, she said.

Waggaman said the city will have to pay overtime for the public works employees.

The city also plans to purchase specially-designed solar eclipse glasses with the city’s logo.

Since it’s unclear whether cars will be allowed to park on the Community Park grass because of weather, Waggaman said the city may work with the school district for additional parking and busing may be needed.

A graphic design will be created for the event for advertising on the city’s web site, banners and T-shirts. She said the city needs to pay a deposit to Cincinnati Circus and order the glasses before the end of the year.

The estimated cost of the event is about $19,300, according to Waggaman’s presentation. She said the money will come out of the city’s 2023 park budget.

MONROE’S PARTY IN THE DARK BUDGET

Cincinnati Circus, $10,000

Live music, $3,000

Graphic design, $2,500

T-shirts for staff, $2,000

Solar eclipse glasses, $1,800

Port-O-Lets, free per city contract with Rumpke

Total, $19,300

SOURCE: City of Monroe