Monroe OVI checkpoint planned for tonight

The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of continuing efforts to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler Co. OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.