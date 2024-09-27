Monroe may see improved fire water flow at two intersections

One project would include the installation of a pressure reducing valve and meter facility at the intersection of Navigator Way and South Union Road. This is needed as an emergency connection point to help meet fire flow requirements in that area that includes Amazon, Home Depot and other major businesses, said Brian Perkins, assistant director of public works.

He said this is an OPWC project slated to begin in 2026 with a total cost of $369,547. with Monroe having a local match of $188,469.

Once installed the valve and meter facility would help firefighters obtain enough water from Warren County during a fire emergency, Perkins told the Journal-News after the meeting.

Another project would replace the PRV facility at the intersection of Todhunter Road and Holman Drive that is mostly residential. Perkins said the current PRV is undersized and more than 25 years old.

He said it was originally designed for a 6 inch water main, which has been upgraded to a 12 inch main. The OPWC project is slated to begin in 2026 with a total cost of $400,502 with Monroe having a local match of $204,256.

Monroe Fire Chief David Leverage said it’s important for the department to have the water flow increased to match the growing needs. He said the “fire load” is greater than before so the fire department must have a reliable water source when water on the fire apparatus has been exhausted and firefighters hook up to hydrants.

Council also approved spending $20,460 to replace 15 picnic tables at Monroe Community Park. The existing tables are about 25 years old and in “pretty bad condition,” according to city documents.

The tables purchased from Service Supply Inc. will be placed under the shelters, concession stand, log cabin, and various pads throughout the park, officials said.

The tables are ADA compliant, extra heavy duty and have a thermoplastic coating, according to city documents. The tables have a 10-year warranty and the coating has a seven-year warranty.

The city had budgeted $25,000 in the 2024 parks operating budget for the tables.