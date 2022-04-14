Monroe hopes replacing storm pipe keeps Greentree Road from collapsing

City Manager Bill Brock said the road would need to be closed for about three days.

Brock said this is an emergency repair that was not anticipated in the 2022 budget.

The city received one bid from Majors Supply for $62,400. City leaders don’t want to wait until other bids are received due to safety concerns, they said.

Morton called the bid from Majors “a very competitive number.”

He said the city is upgrading the size of the pipe to better handle the water flow, adding headwalls on each side of the roadway to help stabilize the edge of the road and rebuilding about 200 feet of the ditch to help stabilize the road edge.

In other news: Monroe resident David Schmitt, who said he has lived in the 500 block of South Main Street for 10 years, urged City Council to approve the building of a guardrail near his house.

He said that stretch of road has been the site of numerous serious crashes over the years and his mailbox has been knocked over about 30 times.

When Schmitt mows his grass near the road he “fears for my life every time,” he told council.

He said few drivers follow the posted 35 miles per hour speed limit.

City Manager Bill Brock said he would have the crash reports in that area compiled and present them to council members on April 26, the next meeting.