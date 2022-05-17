Monroe fire: Failure of ceiling ventilation blamed for blaze at nursing home

An unspecified failure of a ceiling ventilation fan is being blamed on a storage closet fire Sunday morning at a Monroe nursing facility, fire officials announced today.
The plastic cover ignited and dropped down onto ordinary combustible materials located within the closet at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home, said Fire Chief John Centers.
He said it’s unknown if the failure of this piece of equipment is related to a lightning strike the facility suffered on May 6 that damaged other equipment in the facility.
Centers said no patients were displaced or relocated due to the fire. One patient was transported for an unrelated medical issue, he said.
No firefighters were injured during this incident, according to Centers.
About the Author