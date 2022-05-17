journal-news logo
Monroe fire: Failure of ceiling ventilation blamed for blaze at nursing home

Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday to Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home on 5414 Hankins Road in Monroe in reference of a fire alarm activation. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

It’s unclear whether the failure is related to a lightning strike on May 6.

An unspecified failure of a ceiling ventilation fan is being blamed on a storage closet fire Sunday morning at a Monroe nursing facility, fire officials announced today.

The plastic cover ignited and dropped down onto ordinary combustible materials located within the closet at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home, said Fire Chief John Centers.

He said it’s unknown if the failure of this piece of equipment is related to a lightning strike the facility suffered on May 6 that damaged other equipment in the facility.

Centers said no patients were displaced or relocated due to the fire. One patient was transported for an unrelated medical issue, he said.

No firefighters were injured during this incident, according to Centers.

