Monroe councilmember questions snow plow’s price increase

“Nobody likes this,” said Christina McElfresh, vice mayor.

“We don’t have a lot of say,” said Councilman Ben Wagner. “It feels bad like we’re bent over a barrel.”

Council then voted 5-1 to authorize the additional expenditure, with Callahan casting the lone “no” vote. Mayor Keith Funk was excused from the meeting.

Council also approved purchasing a generator for $119,821 from Buckeye Power Sales for Fire Station 62 on Ohio 4.

Fire Chief John Centers said the 20-year-old generator needs to be replaced because it’s “beyond its useful life.”

Centers said if the generator, which is used when the fire station loses power, is ordered by Sept. 26 the price will be locked in.

A resolution also authorized the city manager to use the standard allowance for the local fiscal recovery fund as permitted by the American Rescue Plan Act. Monroe received $1,473,947 in ARPA funds, and Finance Director Jake Burton said the city can spend it on any government services, though any spending will have to be approved by council.