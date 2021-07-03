Monroe considers spending $7K on Ohio 63 speed study after double-fatal crash

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

Since 2018, there have been 94 crashes at that intersection, including 57 non-injury, 36 injury and one fatal, according to Monroe police crash reports obtained by The Journal-News.

Monroe police are still investigating the crash, said officer Joshua King.

Days after the crash, Monroe residents circulated a petition on social media that said they “demand a lower speed limit” and turn-only green lights east- and westbound at the Ohio 63 and Main Street intersection, and “prepare to stop flashing lights” at the following intersections: Ohio 63/Main Street, Britton Lane/Ohio 63 and Yankee Road/Ohio 63.

CT Consultants, of Cincinnati, submitted a proposal to the city of Monroe for engineering services to perform a speed limit evaluation along Ohio 63 from I-75 to Yankee Road at a cost of $7,125, according to a report from Brock.

The consultants said speed data would be obtained at spacing of ½- to ¾-mile increments along the study area. To obtain speeds for eastbound and westbound directions, two radar stations would be set up at each location. Speed data would be captured for approximately 48 hours using 10 stealth radar stations at the following locations:

Between American Way and Lawton Avenue

Between Lawton Avenue and Main Street

Between Main Street and Britton Lane

Between Britton Lane and Heritage Green Drive

Between Heritage Green Drive and Yankee Road

The speed data analysis would be provided to the city, according to a memo to Brock. The consultants would coordinate with ODOT District 8 regarding the speed data and results from the initial analysis to determine if this section of roadway is a “good candidate and favorable” for reduction of speed limit, according to the contract.

If council approves the contract, the consultants expect the study to be completed within 60 days.