McCrabb: Longtime councilman, mayor calls Monroe ‘my community’ as he ends 52-year career

When asked why he resigned, Routson said he retired from the Butler County Auditor’s Office this month and the $350 he would earn a month on city council would impact his retirement benefits from the county.

His resignation ends a 52-year association with Monroe that started in 1969 when he joined the volunteer fire department.

“It’s my community,” he said last week while sitting outside the Monroe City Building after eating lunch at the Clubhouse Sports Grille down the street. “This is me.”

The city is accepting applications for anyone interested in filling Routson’s term with a deadline of July 2.

His advice to anyone considering running for council: “Don’t vote on your personal agenda. Keep an open mind and remember you’re there for your community, not your neighborhood or yourself. Listen to what people have to say.”

It would be hard to find someone who has dedicated more of their life to country and community.

Born and raised in Monroe, he graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1969. He then served in the Ohio National Guard from 1970 to 1976.

He volunteered as a firefighter from 1969-1993, then worked as a Monroe police officer from 1985-98 where his starting salary was $2.68 an hour.

As a kid, Routson and his buddies hung out at Hiteshue Garage, and after they heard a call for the fire department, the boys raced down the street to the fire station to be the first to pull the siren and raise the door for the fire truck.

His best friend, Mike Grimes, now deputy sheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, convinced Routson to enter police work. Routson graduated from the Warren County Police Academy at the top of his class. He joined six other Monroe officers who were No. 1 in their graduating classes, he said.

He was forced to step down from the police department when he was elected to city council.

Routson also retired from Worthington Steel after 29 years and then from the auditor’s office.

His wife of 39 years, Jenny, died in 2015 from cancer. They have six children, 16 grandchildren.

He has a constant reminder of his wife on his right leg. There is a bobcat tattoo above two yellow roses. When asked about the tattoo, he looked down and lowered his voice.

The roses are a tribute to his wife: “She was my yellow rose,” he said.

Every day, Routson makes the short drive from his home to North Cemetery to visit his wife’s grave.

“It says a lot about her, not me,” he said.

When his wife died, Routson’s friends consoled him by reminding him about his children and grandchildren.

“It’s not the same,” he said. “But it’s been a good life. Not a lot of people have that.”