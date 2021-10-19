Monroe City Council trying to ‘balance’ needs of residents, business owners

But Monroe resident Lisa Frye said neighbors in the area don’t want to live in “an industrial city.”

She said if Monroe continues attracting large industrial businesses, it will drive out residents.

“The word is balance,” she said. “We don’t want big buildings in our back yard.”

Ratterman told council that location would be the “least impactful” to Monroe residents because the trucks would enter and exit off an Ohio 63 that would be built. He called it “a very good location for business.”

He said one study called the acreage the top development site in Butler County.

“You have a gem here,” he told council.

Council member Tom Callahan asked Ratterman, who doesn’t live in the city, why he invested in Monroe.

“It was an opportunity,” said Ratterman, who owns acreage throughout Warren County. He called Monroe’s land “the best of all. I want to be part of Monroe.”

Chesar told council that the city’s comprehensive plan was a policy document and hadn’t been updated for more than 10 years. He said if council approves the changes it would take a least six months for some of them to take effect.

“The clock is ticking,” Ratterman said. “I’m under the gun.”

Instead of waiting for the right industry to build on his property, Ratterman said he may meet with an engineer to start the development process.

Council member Christina McElfresh said residents have expressed their desire to limit the amount of semi trucks and warehouses in the city. She said it’s a balancing act between what the residents want and what the businesses want.