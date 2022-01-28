Monroe adding green turn arrow at dangerous Ohio 63 intersection, site of double fatal in ‘21

Planned improvements began Thursday to add a protected left turn function to the north and south bound turn lanes of Ohio 63. All traffic turning left onto Main Street from Ohio 63 can turn on a green arrow only, he said during Tuesday night’s City Council.

He said the improvements will cause extra time at this intersection for all phases of traffic. Green time will be added to Ohio 63 to compensate for the additional time needed for the protected left. That means north and south bound traffic on Main Street will have longer wait times during the red phase of the signal, he said.