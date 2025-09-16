Middletown’s second marijuana dispensary to open at former Chinese restaurant

Jon Tiev, owner of the restaurant, told the Journal-News he was in contract for the sale of the land and building for a year before the location was chosen by lottery for a dispensary license. He said he has no plans as of now to open another restaurant. “We have to find something else to do...spend time with family,” Tiev said.

Verity Real Estate LLC bought the land and building from Tiev for $1.3 million, according to the Butler County Auditor’s website. The land and building was valued by the auditor’s office at $177,190 in 2024. “They offered me a very good amount, so it’s time to take it easy,” Tiev said.

Verity Real Estate LLC was created in July 2025 and was filed by Cogency Global Inc. in Hilliard, Ohio, with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. Its tax mailing address is listed as 420 N. Wabash Avenue, Chicago — the location of Chicago Atlantic, an investment company. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust which uses real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in the U.S., according to its website. The name of the future dispensary is not known, according to Tiev and city staff. Its opening date is not known, though construction is underway.

Every dispensary in Ohio operates under a comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols as defined by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, ensuring a secure and compliant experience.

In July 2024, Middletown City Council overturned a 2017 ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and passed an ordinance permitting a total of three dispensaries, medical and recreational.

The city’s first dispensary, Terrasana, opened in April at 3616 S. Dixie Highway.

Monroe has four dual-use marijuana dispensaries, two in Butler County and two in Warren County. Per capita, it has more marijuana businesses than any Ohio city, Monroe City Council members said in August 2024.

Other dual-use dispensaries in Butler County include Bloom Medicinals in Seven Mile and Beyond Hello and Consume Oxford in Oxford.