Art shop in Middletown offers handmade home decor, dog bandanas

Singer, 30, started crafting and getting into art in February 2019 when she was working as a server at Gracie’s on Central Avenue, which is now closed. She also worked as an elementary teacher at Middletown Christian Schools for five years. Monarch Designs was born in the spare bedroom of her apartment, and she sold her art at craft shows. Quickly, she was hooked.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

“I eventually got to the point that craft shows were doing very well, and I was like, ‘I can actually maybe have a storefront out of this,’” she said. In 2021, she moved to a space at Pendleton Arts Center, and in August 2024, Monarch Designs opened at 1054 Central Ave. in a 800-square-foot space adjacent to BeauVerre Riordan Stained Glass Studios. “It was just the perfect opportunity,” she said. “I saw the sign in the window, I reached out thinking it was never going to be in my budget, and it just worked. It was meant to be.”

Singer makes 80 to 90% of Monarch Designs’ products herself, and all of the products are handmade. “We have a focus on home decor,” she said. “We do a lot of custom pieces ... we love to do wedding gifts, birthday gifts ... things that can be personally customized to your family that can stay in your home forever.” Dog bandanas are the best-selling item at the shop, and Singer recently introduced catnip pillows, which are made out of the scraps of the dog bandanas. “We try to have as little waste as possible,” she said. The shop also sells jewelry, hair accessories, ornaments, painted signs, coasters and more. Though much of Monarch Designs is focused on retail, the shop holds two painting classes a month. Singer hopes to add more classes in the future.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold