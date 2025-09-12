Volunteers needed for Great Miami River cleanup Sept. 20

“Our record year removed 663 tires and nearly 12 tons of trash from the river,” said Kelly Crout, district director for Butler Soil and Water Conservation District in a press release. “Thanks to continued community involvement, we are starting to see serial, positive changes in the river’s condition.”

Youth groups participating can receive a patch, and a limited number of commemorative T-shirts will be distributed to each volunteer at the end of the event. Most clean-up areas will have volunteers on foot, but there is limited space in Franklin for those who may want to kayak while collecting trash.

Volunteers can register at tinyurl.com/SeptCleanSweep for the location of their choosing.

Franklin: Carmody Park

7499 Martz-Paulin Road, Franklin

Contact Shannon Russell Pennington at Warren County Park District at 513-833-7360 or by email .

Franklin: Kayaks

Space is limited.

Register by contacting Melissa Proffitt by email .

Middletown: Eagle Trail Bike Trail parking

2399 N. Carmody Blvd., Middletown

Trail parking lot next to the Germantown Road/State Route 4 bridge crossing the Great Miami River.

Contact Daniel Clepper at MetroParks of Butler County at (513) 867-5835 or by email .

Madison Twp: 122 bridge

Look for the open red gate to park under the State Route 122 bridge. Between the bridge and Marion’s Grand Slam Drive Thru (249 Middletown Eaton Road).

Volunteers will walk down to the river and head downstream as far as the dam.

Contact Linsay Windle with Madison Twp. at 513-424-0821 or by email .​

Middletown River Center

120 South Carmody Blvd., Middletown

Contact Doris Roberts with Keep Middletown Beautiful at 513-425-7750 or email .

Oxford: Corso Road Covered Bridge

5401 Corso Road, Oxford

This event will start at the covered bridge and will head downstream to State Route 73.

Contact Donna McCollum with Three Valley Conservation Trust by email .

Oxford: Dewitt Cabin to Peffer Park

This event will start at the Dewitt Cabin parking lot along State Route 73 and head downstream towards Peffer Park (opposite of the 2024 cleanup).

Contact Todd Kehr with the city of Oxford at 513-523-1753 or by email .

Monroe/Lemon Twp at State Route 73 Bike Trail/boat ramp parking lot

50 Oxford State Road, Middletown

Volunteers will work their way upstream from the bike trail/boat ramp parking lot.

Contact Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District at 513-887-3720 or by email .

Hamilton: Downtown at RiversEdge Amphitheater

116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Contact Jason Lee with the city of Hamilton at 513-785-7213 or by email .

Fairfield: Waterworks Park

Meeting location will be along the bike trail near the Fairfield Water Treatment Plant, 4799 Groh Lane, Fairfield

Contact Vivian Paul by email .

Ross Twp.: Morgan Ross Athletic Association Soccer Fields

3133 Hamilton Cleves Pike Road, Ross Twp.

Clean the park and along Indian Creek, a large tributary of the Great Miami River.

Contact John Burch with the Ross Lions Club with questions about this site at 513-907-2415.

Colerain Twp.: Heritage Park

11405 E. Miami River Road, Cincinnati

Contact Sarah Meadows at Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District by email .

North Bend: Shawnee Lookout Park

2008 Lawrenceburg Road, North Bend

Contact Joe Von Allmen with Great Parks of Hamilton County by email with any questions.

