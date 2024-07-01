Middletown’s Oakland Park renovation moves forward

The significant upgrade to the Baltimore Street park calls for updated playground equipment, park fitness equipment, a shelter and picnic tables, an updated basketball court and possibly a pickle ball court.

Available total funding of $495,000 for the project is through CDBG funds with $280,160 allocated for program year 2024 and $215,080.28 allocated in program year 2023, according to city officials.

In the July 2023 request for proposals to upgrade the park, the city development services department said the city’s vision for the Oakland Neighborhood, which is near downtown, is to focus on key redevelopment opportunities that include infrastructure improvements, wayfinding, safety and lighting, walkability, cultural assets, infill housing, the Vail School Site, the Carnegie Library and Oakland Park.

The Park Master Plan identifies Oakland Park, which is 1.41 acres in the heart of the neighborhood, as having significant wear, damage and a need for repairs. The play structures are a safety concern and have been located in the park for over 25 years; they continue to age, fade and rust, according to the RFP from last summer. The park also features basketball courts, picnic tables and benches that are also in disrepair and need of upgrades.

City Manager Paul Lolli said, “It was put out to RFP and at that time, a couple years ago, council didn’t like some of the design costs and at that time they would not accept it, so we went back to the drawing board. That took time; now we are to a point where we got new bids and are finalizing plans.”

Combs said after working with Middletown Connect to determine what the residents wanted to see in the revitalized park, the plan was redeveloped.

“We are going to do a wonderful project to this neighborhood. I am excited for it to start,” she said.