Middletown’s Movies in the Parks return today with ‘Goonies’

MidPointe Library System has a treasure hunt planned today, with a pirate map and prizes. The grand prize will be a pirate ship Lego set with more than 3,500 pieces. Cheez The Day and Little Trolley Donuts will be on site from 6:30-9 p.m. The Oaks Community Church will provide free popcorn, drinks and candy.

“The activity beforehand came about a few years ago. I noticed families were coming earlier to the park, kids were running around, and we thought this would be an opportunity for families to interact with their kids even more if we provided an activity. So, we try to do that and in addition to the movie, it engages families to do something together that is interactive,” Lewis said.

Movies in the Parks will be every other week in June and July. On June 16, “The Princess and the Frog” will be shown at Douglass Park. Guests will have an opportunity to meet with the princess from the movie. There will also be tiaras and a frog toy giveaway for the first 100 kids.

“This is the first year that we’ve done Movies in the Parks at Douglass Park, and we did it in conjunction with a Juneteenth celebration that’s going to happen the very next day, and we’re showing ‘Princess and the Frog.’ So, we are excited to add Douglass Park this year,” Lewis said.

On June 30, “Top Gun Maverick” will be shown at Smith Park. In addition, Butler County War Birds will be on site in uniform for photo opportunities. There will also be an airplane making station and a contest with prizes for families to enter.

Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” will be the featured film on Fri., July 14. Local musicians including Chuck Evans will also be on hand to let kids explore music through instruments. There will also be an activity for guests to enjoy.

On July 28, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ will be shown at Sunset Park. Guests can also participate in a water obstacle course with water balloons and other fun activities prior to the movie.

Movies in the Parks started eight years ago. The screens have been upgraded to a 30-ft. or 55-ft. screen, depending on where the movie is shown. Activies will be offered starting at 7 p.m. and will be available until the movie starts. All of the parks are centrally located. The movie nights have drawn up to 300 to 400 guests.

“We have families that started this with us eight years ago, and they make this part of their summer. They plan their family vacations around our event schedule, between parades, Movies in the Parks, and now, the Middletown Food Truck Park, too,” Lewis said.