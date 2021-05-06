Middletown’s Kayla Harrison to defend $1 million PFL title tonight

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison is ready to defend her PFL championship and win another $1 million top prize.
The women’s lightweight champion returns to the ring tonight when she makes her 2021 debut against Mariana Moraes at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.
Harrison, 30, is undefeated in MMA and the reigning PFL women’s lightweight champion.
PFL 3 will be telecast live on ESPN at 9 p.m. today.
Harrison became the United States’ first American gold medalist in Judo at London 2012, and repeated four years later at Rio 2016.