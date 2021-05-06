X

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison to defend $1 million PFL title tonight

Kayla Harrison, from Middletown, uses her signature armbar move to defeat late-notice replacement Bobbi Jo Dalziel (5-2) in less than four minutes with a submission win two years ago in Las Vegas. Harrison starts the defense of her PFL title tonight. PHOTO BY RYAN LOCO/PTL
Kayla Harrison, from Middletown, uses her signature armbar move to defeat late-notice replacement Bobbi Jo Dalziel (5-2) in less than four minutes with a submission win two years ago in Las Vegas. Harrison starts the defense of her PFL title tonight. PHOTO BY RYAN LOCO/PTL

News | 3 hours ago
By Rick McCrabb

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison is ready to defend her PFL championship and win another $1 million top prize.

The women’s lightweight champion returns to the ring tonight when she makes her 2021 debut against Mariana Moraes at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Harrison, 30, is undefeated in MMA and the reigning PFL women’s lightweight champion.

PFL 3 will be telecast live on ESPN at 9 p.m. today.

Harrison became the United States’ first American gold medalist in Judo at London 2012, and repeated four years later at Rio 2016.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.