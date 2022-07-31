Middletown’s community center gets $7.5 million boost from three entities

A portion of the building will be renovated to include additional offices, adult training rooms, the Student Leadership Program rooms, community health and counseling areas, and a gymnasium.

Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli said the city is excited to partner with the district and county to bring “the necessary improvements” to the community center, 800 Lafayette Ave.

Space would be added for preschool classrooms staff areas and a new kitchen for serving students.

Karin Maney, executive director of Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc., said the community center has long been a place for youth to receive academic tutoring, participate in sports and recreation, and to receive hot meals and snacks during the week.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Community center committee is holding visioning sessions for the community’s input on the design and renovations.

WHEN: 5-9 p.m., Aug. 2, Smith Park (National Night Out booth to share information); 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 11, community center; 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 13, Community Room at Middletown High School.