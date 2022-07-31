Middletown’s community center gets $7.5 million boost from three entities

The Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center, built 105 years ago, is about to go through a major renovation and expansion.
Named after a longtime Middletown city commissioner who served as mayor and died in 2004, the center and the Community Building Institute in Middletown are moving forward with renovation and construction after receiving $7.5 million in investments.
The project received $4 million from the Middletown City Schools for a preschool in the building, $2 million from the city of Middletown and $1.5 million from Butler County Board of Commissioners.
Marlon Styles, Jr., MCSD superintendent, said a preschool campus at the center will allow “greater access to high-quality programming” and will prepare more children for “a successful educational journey.”
Since the district is partnering with the city and the county with American Rescue Plan Act funds, Styles said the district has “a rare opportunity” to give the community a family-friendly facility where children of all ages can have fun in a safe environment.
A portion of the building will be renovated to include additional offices, adult training rooms, the Student Leadership Program rooms, community health and counseling areas, and a gymnasium.
Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli said the city is excited to partner with the district and county to bring “the necessary improvements” to the community center, 800 Lafayette Ave.
Space would be added for preschool classrooms staff areas and a new kitchen for serving students.
Karin Maney, executive director of Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc., said the community center has long been a place for youth to receive academic tutoring, participate in sports and recreation, and to receive hot meals and snacks during the week.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Community center committee is holding visioning sessions for the community’s input on the design and renovations.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m., Aug. 2, Smith Park (National Night Out booth to share information); 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 11, community center; 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 13, Community Room at Middletown High School.
About the Author