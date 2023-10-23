Middletown to spend more than $2M to demolish former paperboard

MIDDLETOWN — Nearly four years ago, on the first day Mayor Nicole Condrey and Vice Mayor Monica Thomas were on City Council, the city saw one of its most extensive and expensive fires.

Now, as Condrey and Thomas are about to leave council, the city has made plans to demolish and clean up the former Middletown Paperboard site.

Last week, City Council voted to authorize City Manager Paul Lolli to enter into an agreement with Renascent Inc. to provide the professional services at a cost of $2.27 million, all covered by a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant the city received from the Butler County Commissioners.

The city requested qualification statements and proposals for furnishing material, equipment, and labor necessary in the demolition, removal, and disposal of the existing buildings at the former paperboard site on Verity Parkway.

The city received proposals from 10 companies with bids ranging from $2,279,600 to $5,492,500, according to city records.

The city’s Volunteer Action Program manager, Burgess and Niple, Inc., which was paid not more than $442,500, assisted city staff as they verified references and conducted interviews with the lowest bidder.

Tom Mignery, senior hydrogeologist for Burgess & Niple and Ohio EPA certified professional, told council that all references were positive and reported that the company has been on time and on budget for their previous projects.

Mignery said he feels “very solid about them” and Renascent Inc. has completed work without a lot of change orders.

Once the asbestos abatement has been completed, the structure can start to be demolished, possibly by mid-November, he said. “Significant progress” is expected to be seen by June 2024, he said.

“It’s a big site folks,” he told council.

Once completed, the 14-acre site, which has been described as “an eyesore” in the city’s gateway, will be ready for commercial/light industrial use, but not residential, according to Mignery.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the former paperboard was destroyed in a fire that was started when a homeless man living inside the building built a fire to stay warm. He left to get more wood for the fire, but upon his return, the fire had spread to his bedding, he later told police. The man fled the scene because he had several arrest warrants.

The next day, police arrested Joshua Lamb, then 38, on charges of arson, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, for starting the fire. He was sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to arson. The aggravated arson charge was dismissed.