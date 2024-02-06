Middletown to host Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk

He said Downtown Middletown Inc. (DMI) not only does events, but they offer programs and initiatives that help to bolster businesses and attract more businesses into downtown.

Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. Ticket sales end Friday.

Guests will check in at the Pendleton Art Center and walk to different shops, eateries and establishments to receive six different donuts, prepared by Middletown’s own Central Pastry Shop. The shop is also a part of the Butler County Donut Trail. Pendleton Art Center is located at 1105 Central Ave.

“We are looking forward to seeing our dear friends in the community, so come out and hang out with us,” Payne said. “One of the things is you don’t have to eat all of your donuts. We will have to-go pastry boxes for those who want to collect some donuts, take them home and eat them later.”

He called it an opportunity to get a variety of donuts from Central Pastry Shop, which he called “one of our institutions in downtown.”

At the Pendleton Art Center, guests will trade in their event tickets for a donut tasting map, a donut necklace and Mardi Gras beads.

Donut tastings and craft beer pairings will be located inside various businesses throughout downtown Middletown. Beer pairings will be paid for directly at each stop ($2 each.) Full glass purchases will also be available. Guests can visit each of the stops, in no set order.

Walking is involved, so guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Event hours are 6 to 9 p.m., and participants may check-in at any time during those hours.

Each donut stop will have a specially selected beer pairing available for purchase (not included in the ticket price). Plus, the Downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Donut Scavenger Hunt.” Attendees can find hidden “donuts” in downtown businesses and return a completed passport to the Pendleton Art Center to be entered to win a Fat Tuesday raffle basket.

The event serves as a Downtown Middletown Inc. and DORA district fundraiser to benefit local DORA businesses.

HOW TO GO

What: Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk

When: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Event check-in is at the Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown

Cost: Tickets are $20 (plus online Eventbrite fee). A ticket includes locally made donuts, a tasting map/passport, and a souvenir necklace. Also, those who complete a passport will receive a raffle ticket. (Ticket sales end on Friday, Feb. 9.) The Eventbrite link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fat-tuesday-donut-and-beer-walk-tickets-792754047697.

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org. Watch the event Facebook page for more details. There are multiple, free parking lots in and around downtown Middletown.