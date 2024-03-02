Middletown to host a Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing event

The Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2024 will be held on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can check in at any time between noon and 4 p.m. at the Triple Moon Coffee Company. Tickets are $20 for the Cookie Walk and will include seven Girl Scout Cookies as well as a box (of your choice) to take home when you complete and redeem a passport.

During the hours of the Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, Downtown Middletown Inc. will offer presale tickets for the 11th Annual Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, which will be held on Saturday, May 18, from noon to 6 p.m. Presale tickets will be available online and in-person during the Cookie Walk.

Payne said the ticket presale for the Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk will close after the cookie walk event, and tickets will not be available for purchase again until early April. (About 800 tickets will be available for the Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk event.)

At each cookie stop, specialty wine pairings are available for purchase separately and are paid directly to the business when ordered. Check-in will be held at Triple Moon Coffee Company, located at 1100 Central Avenue in downtown Middletown.

After checking in at Triple Moon, guests will walk to seven shops, eateries and establishments to taste seven different Girl Scout Cookies. For participants 21 and over, each “Cookie Stop” will have a specialty selected wine pairing available for purchase for $3 (which is not included in the ticket price.) DORA will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Scavenger Hunt.” Participants will find hidden cookies in downtown businesses, and they can redeem their passports for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies to take home.

HOW TO GO

What: Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2024 presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc.

When: Sat., March 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Check in Triple Moon Coffee Company at 1100 Central Ave., in downtown Middletown

Cost: Tickets for the Girl Scout Cookie Walk are $20. A ticket is good for seven different Girl Scout Cookies on the walk as well as one box of Girl Scout Cookies (flavors vary, your choice) with each completed and redeemed passport. Specialty wine pairings are available for purchase separately for $3 each at each cookie stop and are paid directly to the business when ordered.

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org.