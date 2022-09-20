Middletown to appoint Snively new fire chief today

Thomas Snively, who has worked for the Middletown Division of Fire for 30 years, is expected to be promoted to fire chief during tonight’s City Council meeting.
He was selected from the eligibility list as a result of Civil Service testing procedures.
Snively will fill the vacancy created when former fire Chief Paul Lolli was appointed Middletown city manager.
Snively will be paid $116,660.96 a year, according to city documents. The 57-year-old is in the drop program so he must retire by June 2025, he said.
Snively is married to Sharin and he has two daughters, Ashley Bazemore and Haley Carol; two grandchildren, Hudson and Alaina,; and two stepsons, Brandon and Ryan Day.
