Middletown teacher finishes second in Mrs. America pageant

“Amazing,” she said. “I’m still having a hard time believing it.”

By finishing second, Million became the first Mrs. Ohio to place in the top two since 1996, and if Mrs. America, Hannah Wise, of Tennessee, wins Mrs. World, Million will take over the title.

Being named first runner-up was “a huge accomplishment,” said Million, who competed 13 years ago in her first Mrs. Ohio.

Million, 51, a mother of five children and three grandchildren, competed against an “elite class of women” throughout the pageant that included lengthy interviews with the judges. That gave Million a platform to address some of her major issues, including diversity, equality and inclusion within student voices, giving them the opportunity to have mental health resources and initiatives and addressing drug and alcohol abuse before they become addicted.

Million, a 1991 Middletown High School and Miami University graduate, said as a young girl she always watched Miss America and Mrs. America pageants on TV with her grandmother, Mary Alice Johnson. She envisioned that one day she’d be standing on the stage.

“You can always chase your dreams because they have no expiration date,” she said.

She wore a purple gown to represent the Middletown school district and the students, she said. She was proud to finish in second.

“I just put God in control and stayed out of His way,” she said. “I feel like a winner. I feel blessed.”

She had an opportunity to be the second woman from Middletown to win a national pageant. Susan Perkins was crowned Miss America in 1978.

Million and her husband, Brandon, have five children, Aunjanna, 30, AuLauren, 24, AuBraylen, 22, AuLaila, 20 and AuBrillen, 16, two granddaughters and one grandson.

