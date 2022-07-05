Middletown taking next step to hire fire chief as city manager

In his new role, the city will pay Lolli the lump of $5,681 in each of the first two months of this agreement as one-time payments, according to city documents.

During the last four months, Tom Snively has acted as interim fire chief.

Lolli was named acting city manager after the city of Middletown and City Manager Jim Palenick signed an agreement for his removal after less than two years.

At the time, Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said when council considered Palenick’s replacement Lolli was the “obvious choice” because he has been “a staple of Middletown for years and will bring a consistency to the city manager’s office that is needed right now.”

Palenick was paid $165,000 annually as city manager. The city agreed to pay him a gross sum of $128,764.67 for six months salary, benefits and accrued time off, according to the separation agreement that he and Law Director Ben Yoder signed.

Palenick, who started in July 2020, succeeded former city manager Doug Adkins, who was terminated by Middletown City Council in December 2019.

If Lolli is hired, he will be the third city manager in three years.