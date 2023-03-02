Middletown strongman wins gold in global contest, breaks more records

Diehl, who is 42 years old, is a U.S. Navy veteran and former truancy officer with Middletown Schools and former assistant football coach with Madison High School.

In recent years has won international fame as a disabled strongman, which in recent months various competitions are now referring to as adaptive athletes.

He lives and trains in Middletown and has earned gold and silver medals in global competition while competing in Great Britain, Iceland and Canada.

He credited the Captain Corps Production company’s paid sponsorship for having “completely changed the landscape of the sport of strongman forever.”

“We are changing the world’s perception of what it means to be disabled. Adaptive strongmen and women from all over the world have been pushing the boundaries of human performance for over two decades. And (the company) and The Ragnarok Games have just broken down a barrier to equality and inclusiveness.”

On Wednesday a Ukrainian adaptive athlete, who recently traveled from his native country to compete in a strongman contest this week in Columbus, made a special side trip traveling to meet Diehl at his training gym of years, The Powerstation Gym. The athlete said he admired Diehl and wanted to meet him.

“He wanted to train with me. But I’m too beat up from the Miami competition so that was a little disappointing.

Diehl said last weekend’s games “sent a message to the world that adaptive athletes are not ‘disabled’ and you can no longer use their hard work without paying them like the able bodied athletes. We’re changing the world, one rep at a time.”