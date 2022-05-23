Middletown steel plant owner Cleveland-Cliffs ranked 171 on Fortune 500 list

Today, Cleveland-Cliffs announced it was named to the Fortune 500 list for the first time since its transformation from a mining company to become the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, officials said.