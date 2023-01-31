Middletown Schools Board of Education selects new superintendent

“My goal as superintendent is to ensure that the district doesn’t miss a beat. I look forward to continuing to serve the amazing Middie community while guaranteeing the new strategic vision comes alive,” Houser told the board and meeting audience.

District officials noted after the board’s unanimous vote that “while serving as assistant superintendent, Houser has been a chief architect of Middletown’s “Passport to Tomorrow.”

The six-year plan serves as the district’s strategic vision to help inspire students to develop transferable workforce skill sets, leading to life-changing career opportunities upon graduation.

After the board’s unanimous agreement to appoint Houser, School Board President Chris Urso described Houser as a leader who can join together various school contingencies for a common cause.

“In Deb we not only have a known dynamic leader, we have a builder. She has a track record of building relationships with staff and community leaders, and building curriculum,” said Urso.

“The board of education knows the talent we already have in someone like Deb,” he said.

“And the staff and students know her, and she offers continuity for Middletown Schools. We feel confident that the future of Middletown is in good hands.”

Fellow board member Verlena Stewart said “Deb is 100% competent and prepared for the role, and I look forward to her ideas, energy, and enthusiasm.”

Praise for Houser also came from beyond the board as community leaders such as Middletown Police Chief Dave Birk, who attended the meeting, said he was confident the “passion and the energy” Styles brought to the job will continue.

And Rick Pearce, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said “Deb is a great choice and has all the support of The Chamber of Commerce.”

“We are eager to continue our efforts with MCSD, especially when it comes to Passport To Tomorrow,” said Pearce.

Houser will have a contract with the school board running through July 31, 2026 and she will receive a base annual salary of $160,000.