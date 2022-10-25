Middletown Schools appoint new board of education member

A seat on the Middletown City School District Board of Education that has been vacant since Michelle Novak resigned in September has been filled.
Verlena Stewart has been appointed, according to Board president Dr. Chris Urso.
“I am honored to fill the seat left open by Ms. [Michelle] Novak. I believe I will be an asset to the Board of Education and help the work of the district, superintendent, and treasurer. I am very passionate about public schools, opportunities for all, and helping Middletown grow into greatness,” Stewart said.
“Ms. Stewart brings experience and dedication to the Middletown Board of Education. Her commitment to every Middletown school, every student, and every community member is evident in her active involvement in the community,” said Marlon Styles, district superintendent.
Stewart went to Middletown High School and has lived in the city for more than 50 years, the district said. Her grandchildren are currently students there.
She has a business management degree from Miami University and is the assistant executive director of the Community Building Institute, which oversees the RISE after school program.
